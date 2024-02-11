Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl 58 commercial features Dolphins legend Dan Marino, Lionel Messi

Michelob Ultra returns with another star-studded commercial for Sunday’s big game. This time around former Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame QB Dan Marino leads a cast in the beer company’s “Superior Beach” television ad. Soccer standout Lionel Messi and renowned actor Jason Sudeikis, star of Ted Lasso, also make cameos.

Marino, 62, was selected 27th by the Dolphins in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft. He would go on to play all sixteen seasons for Miami, including a 1984 MVP campaign. Other accomplishments from Marino include 9x Pro Bowler, 3x first-team All-Pro, 5x NFL passing yards leader, and 3x NFL touchdowns leader. Marino also made the NFL’s 100th Anniversary all-time team in 2019.

He finished his career passing for 61,361 yards, 420 touchdowns along with a 59.4 completion rating and 86.4 passer rating. In 2005 he was inducted in the National Football League Hall of Fame.

Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl 58 Commercial 2024

The ad opens with soccer great Messi and two friends walking up to the bar on a nice sunny beach. Messi indicates to the bartender he wants a Michelob Ultra on tap, but, when she goes to fill his glass, the beer runs out. As Messi awaits for his beverage, a soccer ball makes its way toward his left foot.

Quando, Quando, Quando (tell me more) by Engelbert Humperdinck begins to play and the Argentine showcases a number of fancy dribbles. While crossing up the entire beach, Sudeikis chimes in, claiming that he and Messi are super close friends. Messi kicks the soccer ball onto the “Dan Marina,” when Marino catches it and throws the ball back toward the beach.

The ad continues with some more Messi ankle breakers before his beer is ready, he then assists another beach goer who kicks a strike into a hammock net.

Take a look at the epic Super Bowl commercial below:

