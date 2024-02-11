‘Deadpool 3’ trailer drops during Super Bowl 58 between Chiefs-49ers

The wait is over. The highly-anticipated third film in the “Deadpool” movie franchise got its first trailer, released during Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The third movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool while he’ll be joined by friend and actor Hugh Jackson, reprising his role as Wolverine of the X-Men. Plot details had been under wraps so this is an opportunity for fans to get a taste of the movie.

Actress Morena Baccarin is back as Deadpool’s fiancee Vanessa. Brianna Hildebrand will reprise he role as Negasonic Teenage Warhead from the second film as well as Stefan Kapicic, who played Colossus. Shioli Kutsuna, who played Yukio in Deadpool 2, is also back. Karan Soni will return as Dopinder.

We’re going to get some characters from previous Marvel installments in the film. Jennifer Garner is back as Elektra, whom she played in Daredevil (2003) and Elektra (2005). Sabretooth and Toad from the X-Men universe are expected to be in the film but it’s unclear if those characters will be played by their actors from the original X-Men movies (Liev Schreiber and Ray Park).

You can check out the full trailer below:

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.