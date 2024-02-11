Super Bowl 58 odds: How odds for 49ers vs. Chiefs have moved going into game day

The day is finally here, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the highly-anticipated rematch of Super Bowl 54. It’s been two weeks since Championship Sunday but it feels like an eternity. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Below we’ll go over line movement and betting splits via DraftKings Sportsbook for the matchup.

49ers vs. Chiefs: Super Bowl 58 odds movement

Opening point spread: 49ers -2.5

Opening point total: 48

Opening moneyline: 49ers -130, Chiefs +110

Current point spread: 49ers -2

Current point total: 47.5

Current moneyline: 49ers -120, Chiefs +100

There hasn’t been much line movement since the end of the NFC Championship Game a few Sunday’s ago. The Niners opened as favorites and the line got down to around a point before going back up. Many believed the Chiefs would end up being favored in this game, and as a result, many of the bets and money are on Kansas City ML and the points.

The over/under feels trickier to get a gauge on. Both offenses are great but the Chiefs are going to be down G Joe Thuney and the Niners might blitz more. The Chiefs defense has been fantastic this postseason and faces the weaker QB in Brock Purdy. If the Niners struggle to get the ball into the hands of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, we may not see much scoring. The Chiefs got to 17 points vs. Baltimore and sat on the lead for a half to make this Super Bowl. We could see a lower scoring game, though most of the money and bets are on the over to hit.

