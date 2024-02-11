Jenna Ortega searches for Dinamitas in her Super Bowl 58 commercial

Doritos is back for Super Bowl 58 and they’re bringing Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez along for the ride. The Frito-Lay brand is back for their 24th year of advertising at the big game and they’re going with big names to promote the Dinamita.

The chip-maker is going for suspense in their teasers as Ortega is seen searching for Dinamita. The first teaser starts with her calling out the name in two parts as “Dina” and “Mita” and ends with her walking out of the store to what sounds like emergency vehicles. It’s unclear if they’re police, fire, or what, but she is thoroughly confused with what’s going on.

The second teaser features the “Wednesday” star walking through the store and coming upon the aisle where Dinamitas are supposed to be, only to find the section empty.

It’s unclear where this is going in the teasers, but USA Today is reporting Danny Ramirez, from Top Gun: Maverick and the Disney+ series “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” will be joining her in the commercial.

The full ad will air during the Super Bowl, but your guess is as good as mine as to where they’re going with this one. It is likely not connected, but Frito-Lay has gone all-in on Super Bowl 58 as they also have wrapped the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas with Doritos branding. The pyramid-shaped hotel is a perfect fit for it as the brand looks to get all the exposure it can.

Doritos Super Bowl 58 commercial

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.