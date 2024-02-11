Chris Pratt has a staring contest with Mr. Pringle in Super Bowl commercial

The San Francisco 49ers will duke it out with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. There could be another matchup to keep an eye on if the teaser trailer for Pringles Super Bowl spot is any indication.

Teaser trailers are just that, teasers. We only have 15 seconds to go off of, but the short video clip features Chris Pratt in a stare-off with an original can of Pringles. Pratt, who played Starlord/Peter Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Owen Grady in the revived Jurassic Park franchise, has donned a handlebar mustache and resembles Mr. Pringle.

The teaser features cuts back and forth with the camera ever zooming. The only action in the teaser occurs when Mr. Pringle suddenly winks, which seems to throw off Pratt from the staring contest. The date of the Super Bowl appears, and the teaser ends. This commercial can go in a near-infinite number of ways, meaning we have to keep an eye out for it on Super Bowl Sunday.

Pringles Uncanny Super Bowl 58 commercial

