Volkswagen gives us a nostalgia hit in ‘Arrival’ Super Bowl commercial

We don’t just have Super Bowl commercials these days — teaser commercials for the primetime commercials have entered the advertising sphere. Volkswagen bought one of the coveted Super Bowl ad spots this year, and have released a sneak peek at the full product that we will see in a commercial break during Sunday’s game.

“The Beetle arrived in America at a time when bigger meant better,” the 15-second teaser opens. “They could barely sell them. But all of that was about to change.” We don’t get any further hints to what change Volkswagen is talking about in the voiceover.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off on Sunday, February 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs compete for the title. The game will air on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Volkswagen ‘Arrival’ Super Bowl 58 commercial

