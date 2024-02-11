Kate McKinnon wrangles a cat and Hellman’s mayonnaise in Super Bowl commercial

Duke’s Mayo has been dominating the mayonnaise advertising scene for the last few years with their creative bowl sponsorship. Hellman’s is stepping it up with a Super Bowl ad spot featuring SNL star Kate McKinnon — having a mayonnaise photoshoot with a cat.

Hellman’s released a teaser for the commercial, which will air on CBS during Super Bowl 58. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11. McKinnon is attempting to wrangle a cat while holding multiple jars of Hellman’s mayonnaise in the teaser, prompted into various poses by a photographer.

The actual commercial was released by People Magazine, and features none other than McKinnon’s former SNL co-star Pete Davidson. In the commercial, the aforementioned cat becomes famous for meowing “mayo,” prompting a worldwide mayonnaise craze.

Check out the teaser below.

Hellman’s ‘The Pose’ Super Bowl 58 commercial

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.