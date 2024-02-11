What is the ‘NKH’ patch on Chiefs uniforms? Explaining patch as you watch Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and will try to become the first team in roughly two decades to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. KC has chosen to wear its red uniforms as the designated home team for this game and you may notice a patch with the letters ‘NKH’ on the side of the jersey.

NKH are the initials of Norma Knobel Hunt, the minority owner of the Chiefs who passed away last June. The matriarch of the Hunt family, she was the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt and mother of current Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. Passionate for football, she was the only woman to have attended all 57 Super Bowls before her death, which is fitting considering that her husband Lamar was the one who first came up with the name ‘Super Bowl’.

The Chiefs announced prior to this season that they would wear the ‘NKH’ patch in her honor.

All season long, we’re celebrating the life of Norma Hunt with this patch on our jerseys.



The football shape is identical to the one in Lamar Hunt’s patch, reminding us of their devotion to each other & their shared passion for the Kansas City Chiefs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aNuAY2pGsP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

A few other NFL franchises have also incorporated initials on their uniforms to memorialize vital team executives. The Chicago Bears don the initials ‘GSH’ on their sleeves to honor team founder George Stanley Halas. Similarly, the Detroit Lions don ‘WCF’ on their sleeves to honor William Clay Ford, their late owner who was the last surviving grandchild of Henry Ford.

