Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift if Chiefs win Super Bowl 58?

The big Taylor Swift question on many fans’ minds during the Super Bowl 58 lead-up is whether Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift if the Chiefs win the title game. The pop superstar and the All-Pro tight end began seeing each other last summer and took things public in September when Swift went to Arrowhead to watch one of Kelce’s games.

She has since become a fixture at Chiefs games throughout the year, and can frequently be seen on broadcasts, much to the chagrin of those who Swift herself called the “Brads, Chads, and dads.”

Swift is beginning the international leg of her tour this week, but is expected to fly to Las Vegas between shows in Tokyo, Japan to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Engagement speculations are flying around the football and Taylor Swift worlds, though neither member of the relationship in question has given an indication that we should expect a proposal.

Kelce was asked if there would be “another ring” aside from the Super Bowl ring at a press conference this week, and the tight end simply said he was focused on winning the game.

Reporter:: Is there going to be another ring if you besides the Super Bowl ring if you win in Sunday?



Travis Kelce: I’m focused on getting this ring avid that’s all my mind’s focused on. pic.twitter.com/wSbSpK4Olr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 6, 2024

However, odds are available at several international sportsbooks regarding Kelce popping the question. Of course, for this to happen on the field, the Chiefs would need to win. Kansas City enters as a 2-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. FanDuel Canada, which is not available or legal for United States bettors to use, is offering +1060 odds for Kelce to propose to Swift after the game.

