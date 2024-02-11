How does Andy Reid do with two weeks to prepare for a game?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and will try to become the first team in roughly two decades to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. When toe meets leather in Las Vegas on February 11, the Chiefs will have had two weeks to prepare for the contest. Fortunately for them, head coach Andy Reid has a superb track record when it comes to having extra time to prepare for an opponent.

Throughout his 25-year career as an NFL head coach, Andy Reid is 31-7 when coming off a bye. That includes a 9-3 record in the playoffs, a mark that has ballooned in recent years with the Chiefs typically getting a first-round bye after securing a top seed in the AFC.

Starting with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999, Reid would post a perfect 9-0 record after bye weeks before suffering his first post-bye setback in Super Bowl 39 against the New England Patriots. Even through the ups and downs of his run in Philly, he remained flawless after regular season byes until 2012, when the struggling Eagles suffered a loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. He’d be fired by the organization later that year after posting a 4-12 record.

His bye week success would continue after accepting the Kansas City job in 2013 and as alluded to earlier, ticked up once Patrick Mahomes took over as the starter later in the decade. His last postseason loss after a bye came when the Chiefs were demolished by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 and this season, they fell to the Eagles in Week 11.

So history suggests that when the Chiefs square off against the 49ers in Allegiant Stadium on Super Sunday, they’ll be in good hands with one of the best planners in league history.

