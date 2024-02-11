How to watch Rob Gronkowski attempt a field goal during Super Bowl 58

The 58th Super Bowl of this dear nation will commence at 6:30 pm eastern time Sunday night, but we know what you will actually be looking for, yes, that’s right, Rob Gronkowski’s chance at redemption. Gronk tried to kick but missed a 25-yard field goal attempt during last year’s Super Bowl by hooking it wide left.

He will look to redeem himself and he has been practicing. If this video means anything, he’s looking ready for the big kick.

Gronk was using USF facilities to prepare for his Kick of Destiny! pic.twitter.com/ABMG19t1Yr — Gasparilla Bull (@USFBulls482) February 11, 2024

Unfortunately there have been no reports of exactly when the kick will air, but we’d expect it closer to halftime than near the end or beginning of the game. We will update this post if any news comes to light.

How to watch Rob Gronkowski attempt field goal during Super Bowl 58

Date: February 11

Approximate time: 6:30-9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.