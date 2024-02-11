Rob Gronkowski misses field goal before Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58 [VIDEO]

Rob Gronkowski missed a 25-yard field goal attempt prior to Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday. Gronk missed the “Kick of Destiny” last season. For some reason, we needed to see Gronkowski nail practice kicks prior to the actual kick. He looked to be in pretty good form in practice but was unable to get it through the uprights when it counted.

You can check out the kick via the YouTube Live Stream.

Below is a look at last year’s kick by Gronkowski, which he missed during the broadcast for Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

