How some 49ers players performed in last Super Bowl appearance vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl 58 will bring a rematch of Super Bowl 54, which took place after the 2019 season between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Four years ago, the Chiefs emerged victorious to break a five-decade drought and win 31-20 over the Niners. This year, the 49ers will attempt to avenge that loss and earn their first ring since 1995.

Several key players from that 2019-2020 San Francisco team remain with the 49ers to this day. We take a look back at each of their performances in Super Bowl 54 as they prepare for the rematch.

The game kicks off on Sunday, February 11 from Allegiant Stadium.

49ers stats from Super Bowl 54 vs. Chiefs

George Kittle

Kittle earned Pro Bowl honors after the 2019 season. He grabbed four receptions for 36 yards from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2020 Super Bowl. He led the 49ers in receiving yards in the regular season with 1,053.

Deebo Samuel

Samuel was a rookie the last time the Niners reached the Super Bowl. Fresh out of South Carolina, Samuel saw immediate action in both the passing and rushing offense for the 49ers that season and made a big contribution on both counts in Super Bowl 54. He finished with five receptions for 39 yards and three carries for 53 yards.

Kyle Juszczyk

Juszczyk became the first Harvard alumnus to catch a touchdown pass in a Super Bowl when he scored against the Chiefs in 2020. He finished the day with three receptions for 39 yards and recorded the only receiving TD for the Niners that game.

Nick Bosa

Bosa was a rookie at the time as well. He had been the second overall pick of the draft out of Ohio State and earned the Defensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2019 season. In the Super Bowl, he recorded five total tackles (three solo), including a strip sack of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since then, Bosa has cemented himself as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and earned Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Fred Warner

Warner was in his second year in the pros when the Niners reached Super Bowl 54. He had a fantastic game, totaling seven tackles (five solo) and an interception off of Mahomes. Warner has earned Pro Bowl honors three times since that game.

