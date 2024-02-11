Who was QB when 49ers played Chiefs in Super Bowl 54?

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs face off at Allegiant Stadium in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11 in a rematch of Super Bowl 54. In 2020, the Chiefs and 49ers competed for the title at Hard Rock Stadium, and Kansas City won 31-20. Patrick Mahomes finished the day with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

While Mahomes is still taking snaps in Kansas City, the Niners have undergone some quarterback changes since 2020. Brock Purdy, the former Mr. Irrelevant, has been the 49ers’ starter this season and will play in his first Super Bowl this month. In 2020, Jimmy Garoppolo was still the 49ers’ starting quarterback. Garoppolo passed for one touchdown and two interceptions in the Super Bowl 54 loss.

Garoppolo was temporarily replaced by rookie Trey Lance in 2022, but Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 of the 2022 season, placing Jimmy G back under center. When Garoppolo sustained his own season-ending injury in Week 13, Purdy took over and shocked the world. Jimmy G was traded to the Raiders, and Purdy will now have the chance to finish the job against the Chiefs.

