Who is announcing Nickelodeon broadcast of Super Bowl 58 between Chiefs-49ers?

Super Bowl 58 is set as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will take place on Sunday, February 11, and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

CBS will provide the main telecast for this year’s game and for the first time ever, its sister network Nickelodeon will provide an alternate, children’s focused broadcast. This will be the fifth time that Nickelodeon has done a special broadcast for an NFL game, beginning with the New Orleans Saints victory over the Chicago Bears in the 2021 Wild Card round of the playoffs.

2024 Super Bowl: Nickelodeon broadcast

Who are announcers?

Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson will be on the call, alongside actor Dylan Gilmer of the show Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan. The booth duo has been on the call for all of the previous Nick games with Eagle, the son of legendary broadcaster Ian Eagle, doing play-by-play and the former NFL receiver Burleson breaking down the action.

Burleson and Gilmer have already established a rapport as the hosts of NFL Slimetime since 2021, a weekly highlight show on Nickelodeon. Burleson’s ability to break the game's nuances down in a way for children to understand has made him a go-to figure for these games.

The broadcast will also be set in the town of Bikini Bottom, with various characters from Spongebob Squarepants making appearances throughout the evening. We should also get plenty of other Nick characters making cameo appearances as well.

