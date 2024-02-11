How to watch Nickelodeon broadcast of Super Bowl 58, Chiefs vs. 49ers

Super Bowl 58 is set as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will take place on Sunday, February 11, and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

CBS will provide the main telecast for this year’s game and for the first time, its sister network Nickelodeon will provide an alternate, children’s focused broadcast. Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson will be on the call, alongside actor Dylan Gilmer of the show Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan. The booth duo has been on the call for all of the previous Nick games with Eagle, the son of legendary broadcaster Ian Eagle, doing play-by-play and the former NFL receiver Burleson breaking down the action.

2024 Super Bowl live stream

Nickelodeon broadcast info

TV channel: Nickelodeon

Live stream: CBS.com, Paramount+

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Super Bowl 58 will be the fifth time that Nickelodeon has done a special broadcast for an NFL game, beginning with the New Orleans Saints victory over the Chicago Bears in the 2021 Wild Card round of the playoffs. The partnership between the league and Nick strengthened in September of 2021 with the debut of NFL Slimetime, a weekly highlight show hosted by Nate Burleson.

The games usually feature special animations like “slime cannons” whenever a touchdown is scored, as well as various clips of Nick characters explaining the rules of football to the audience. The broadcasts have also featured characters like Spongebob and Patrick cutting in for live commentary and that has led to funny moments like Patrick roasting Russell Wilson during last year’s Christmas broadcast. Fans will go online and vote for the Slimtime “NVP”, which is awarded to the winner after the game.

The broadcast will also be set in the town of Bikini Bottom, with various characters from Spongebob Squarepants making appearances throughout the evening. We should also get plenty of other Nick characters making cameo appearances as well.

