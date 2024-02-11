How George Kittle could win MVP of Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers will represent the NFC in Super Bowl 58. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11. Along with the Super Bowl victory, the winning team will also have one player selected as the Super Bowl MVP. This is an award that has been given since the inception of the Super Bowl but has never been won by a tight end. Let’s take a look at how Niners TE George Kittle could become the first to win Super Bowl MVP.

Not only has a tight end never won the award, but it has largely been dominated by quarterbacks. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. A QB has won the award in three of the last four years as well as six of the last 10 years. It is rare for a pass-catcher to win the award, but Cooper Kupp took home Super Bowl MVP in 2022 after the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals. He had 92 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. Kupp was just the eighth wide receiver ever to win the award. Julian Edelman won in 2019 as the New England Patriots beat the Rams, and he finished with 141 yards on 10 receptions.

Kittle played in 16 games during the regular season, only missing Week 18 after the 49ers were already locked into the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. He brought in 65 of his 90 targets for 1,020 yards and six touchdowns. Kittle has combined for 108 yards and a touchdown on six receptions through two playoff games this year. If he is going to win the Super Bowl MVP Award, he will likely have to come down with at least one touchdown, if not multiple. If he can secure a crucial game-winning touchdown and have some other impressive receptions, he could end up winning the award.

Kittle has MVP odds at +6000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. He is tied for the eighth-best odds with teammate Brandon Aiyuk.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.