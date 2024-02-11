The ultimate Taylor Swift Super Bowl playlist

Taylor Swift has brought a brand-new fanbase to the NFL this season after going public with her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September. The Chiefs are now headed to the Super Bowl, and although Swift recently began the international leg of her Eras Tour, she is expected to be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11 to support Kelce and the Chiefs.

With this in mind, we created an Ultimate Taylor Swift Super Bowl Playlist that melds the pop star’s songs with the game’s themes. While they aren’t all lyrically relevant to football, the titles and the vibes of the songs have been taken into account in this playlist’s creation.

Here’s our breakdown, in order of the albums. We start off with “Superstar,” which feels self-explanatory — Swift is a superstar, and the players are this season’s biggest stars after making it to the Super Bowl. I have “Long Live” because it feels like it would be played at the end of a movie about high school football. It has the nostalgia and the victorious energy of such a movie.

Both teams wear red, so we had to include the song “Red.” From that album, “I Knew You Were Trouble” feels right for the two teams’ rivalry, and “Nothing New” could reference the Chiefs coming back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

We move onto “1989” with “Wildest Dreams,” to reference that many players’ wildest lifelong dream is to win a Super Bowl. “Bad Blood,” of course, had to be included after the two teams faced off in Super Bowl 54 four years ago. The 49ers are out for revenge against the Chiefs this year.

“End Game” is self-explanatory, if a bit ham-fisted (it is the season-ending game, after all), and “Ready For It” is just a great hype song. Lastly, we have the Chiefs coming in as the “Last Great American Dynasty.” I don’t know if they’re the last, but they’re definitely a dynasty. And where would this playlist be without “Gold Rush” to honor the 49ers and the actual gold rush the team is named for?

Here is the full playlist.

Taylor Swift Super Bowl 58 playlist

Superstar

Long Live

Red

I Knew You Were Trouble

Nothing New

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

Ready For It

End Game

Last Great American Dynasty

Gold Rush

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.