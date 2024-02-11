What time is the Super Bowl 58 halftime show?

Super Bowl 58 will come live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday and millions of people will tune in to watch R&B legend Usher perform during the halftime show. Anticipation for this has been building for months and the megastar should reach into his bag of hits to deliver a performance to remember.

So what time will he go on?

The halftime show will likely get started sometime around 8 p.m. ET. The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and with added commercial breaks, both quarters of the first half should last around 45 minutes each. If you’re not watching the showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs and just want to enjoy Usher’s performance, you should probably flip on your TV at 7:30 p.m. ET to see how much time is left in the second quarter.

