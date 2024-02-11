Will there be any surprise guests for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

Super Bowl 58 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but the biggest star on the stage at Allegiant Stadium this Sunday will appear at halftime. R&B singer and eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher will be the featured performer at this year’s halftime show. Usher was one of the biggest names in pop culture in the 2000s and is among the best-selling musical artists of all time, with 80 million records sold over his decades-long career.

This won’t be Usher’s first time on the Super Bowl stage — in 2011, he joined the Black Eyed Peas at their halftime show to perform “OMG.” Many of Usher’s biggest hits throughout the 2000s featured other prominent artists of the time, and if he is performing some throwback hits, we can expect to see some other stars of the 2000s take the stage.

The Black Eyed Peas’ will.i.am may be featured for “OMG.” Usher was featured on Justin Bieber’s “Somebody to Love,” and played a large part in Bieber’s early career success. Usher could bring out Lil Jon and Ludacris for “Yeah!” or Alicia Keys for “My Boo.” Even Pitbull might come out for “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love.” However, the details of the show are kept under wraps, so there is no way to know for sure what Usher’s setlist and guest list will look like.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11, and the game will air on CBS.

Potential surprise guests for Super Bowl 2024 halftime show

Lil Jon

Ludacris

Alicia Keys

Justin Bieber

Pitbull

will.i.am

21 Savage

Lil Wayne

Could Usher bring out T-Pain?

But there’s one more star that might be a perfect fit for the Super Bowl 58 halftime show in Las Vegas: T-Pain. And it would rectify one of the great beefs in hip hop history.

If you don’t know the story, on a flight to the 2013 BET Awards T-Pain was awakened by a flight attendant who said Usher wanted to speak to him. The future Vegas residency star told the autotune-heavy legend “man, you really f—-ed up music for real singers.” Our Tallahassee Hero said it triggered “a four-year depression” for him, though the two have at least started to resolve any issues since.

So could this actually happen? We’ve got video on Instagram of Teddy Pain walking through Vegas’s Resorts World casino on Wednesday, so he is in town for the game. Make it happen, Usher. Bring T-Pain to the biggest stage in music, and fix one of the biggest wrongs in the 21st Century of the genre.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.