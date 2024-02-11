NFL mock draft 2024: Post-Super Bowl edition

Super Bowl 58 has wrapped up as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a 25-22 overtime thriller to capture the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
With that, the 2023 NFL season is officially in the history books and we now have the full first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft. Below, I’ll offer my first mock draft with all 32 picks of the first round now determined:
- Washington Commanders (via Carolina Panthers/Chicago Bears) — Caleb Williams, QB, USC
- Chicago Bears — Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
- New England Patriots — Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
- Arizona Cardinals — Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
- Los Angeles Chargers — Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
- New York Giants — Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
- Tennessee Titans — Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
- Atlanta Falcons — Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
- Chicago Bears — Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
- New York Jets — Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
- Minnesota Vikings — Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
- Denver Broncos — Jared Verse, Edge, Florida State
- Las Vegas Raiders — Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
- New Orleans Saints — Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
- Indianapolis Colts — Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
- Seattle Seahawks — Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
- Jacksonville Jaguars — Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State
- Cincinnati Bengals — JC Latham, OT, Alabama
- Los Angeles Rams — Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers — Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
- Miami Dolphins — Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
- Philadelphia Eagles — Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
- Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns) — Brian Thomas Jr, WR, LSU
- Dallas Cowboys — Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
- Green Bay Packers — Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Bralen Trice, Edge, Washington
- Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans) — Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
- Buffalo Bills — Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
- Detroit Lions — Graham Barton, IOL, Duke
- Baltimore Ravens — Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
- San Francisco 49ers — Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
- Kansas City Chiefs — Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Just when I was beginning to waver on my prediction of the Bears and Commanders swapping the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, Washington went out and hired Kliff Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator last week. The former Arizona Cardinals coach spent last fall at USC, where he served as the quarterbacks coach for projected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. It’s easy to connect the dots with that relationship and with Williams being a D.C. native, the Commanders trading up to draft him at No. 1 would make sense. As has been the case for several of my previous mock drafts, Chicago uses the No. 2 pick on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and takes Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner with its No. 9 pick.
A big change I made from my most recent mock draft is having the Chargers take Georgia tight end Brock Bowers at No. 5. Bowers is undeniably the best tight end prospect in quite some time, but I went against the grain a little bit and had him dropping to the middle of the first-round. With Jim Harbaugh now the head coach, however, I can easily envision him pairing the tight end with Justin Herbert to create a dangerous combo. That opens the door for the Giants to get Daniel Jones an elite wide receiver weapon in Washington’s Rome Odunze with the following pick.
As far as the Super Bowl participants go, the Chiefs’ wide receiver problems were obvious during the regular season and I have them addressing that by selected Oregon’s Troy Franklin at the end of the first round. I have the Niners also turning to a Ducks prospect with their pick, shoring up their interior offensive line with the selection of Jackson Powers-Johnson.
