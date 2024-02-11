 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full 2024 NFL Draft first round order following Super Bowl 58

The NFL season is officially a wrap and we know the full first round order for the 2024 NFL Draft order. We break down what we know.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 58 has wrapped up as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a 25-22 overtime thriller to capture the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With that, the 2023 NFL season is officially in the history books and we now have the full first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Night 1 of the draft will take place on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit and the intrigue once again begins at the top with the Chicago Bears. The team owns the No. 1 overall pick for a second year in a row by virtue of their blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers last spring, and there’s once again questions over what it will do with the pick. The Bears could elect to use it on USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who has received the “generational prospect” label heading into this draft cycle. Or they could do like last year and trade down, thus acquiring more weapons and draft capital for current starter Justin Fields. Either way, Chicago’s decision will have a major ripple effect down the line for the rest of the draft.

Here is the finalized first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft:

  1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

More From DraftKings Network