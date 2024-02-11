Full 2024 NFL Draft first round order following Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 has wrapped up as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a 25-22 overtime thriller to capture the Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. With that, the 2023 NFL season is officially in the history books and we now have the full first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Night 1 of the draft will take place on Thursday, April 25 in Detroit and the intrigue once again begins at the top with the Chicago Bears. The team owns the No. 1 overall pick for a second year in a row by virtue of their blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers last spring, and there’s once again questions over what it will do with the pick. The Bears could elect to use it on USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who has received the “generational prospect” label heading into this draft cycle. Or they could do like last year and trade down, thus acquiring more weapons and draft capital for current starter Justin Fields. Either way, Chicago’s decision will have a major ripple effect down the line for the rest of the draft.

Here is the finalized first-round order for the 2024 NFL Draft:

