Who is performing at halftime of Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 kicks off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11. The game will air on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Paramount+. The Spanish-language broadcast will be available on Univision, and Nickelodeon will air a kid-friendly version of the game.

Of course, the game isn’t the only anticipated part of the broadcast. Usher will perform at the halftime show this year, and may bring out some special guests to perform alongside him, as has become tradition at halftime shows. Usher is one of the top-selling artists of all time, and is an eight-time Grammy winner and an 18-time Billboard Awards winner.

This won’t be Usher’s first time on the Super Bowl stage — in 2011, he joined the Black Eyed Peas at their halftime show. Some of the R&B singer’s hits have featured artists including Lil Jon, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, Pitbull, and the Black Eyed Peas’ own Will.I.Am, and we could see some of these stars join Usher on Sunday evening.

