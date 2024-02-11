Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins third Super Bowl MVP, leads comeback over 49ers in SB58

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is your Super Bowl 58 MVP winner. Mahomes led the Chiefs to a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers in what may be considered one of the best Super Bowls of all-time. The Chiefs pulled out a 25-22 overtime win to claim their third Super Bowl championship in the past four seasons. Kansas City is the first team to go back-to-back since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005. It’s Mahomes’ third Super Bowl MVP award in four trips and three wins. The Chiefs truly have the next NFL dynasty.

Mahomes was the betting favorite to win Super Bowl MVP at +125 but was seeing less action in the market on DraftKings Sportsbook compared to Christian McCaffrey and Travis Kelce. Had Kelce caught that final TD, he maybe had a case for MVP. But it felt like Mahomes with his play late in the game, particularly on the final drive in OT to win the game.

With his third SB MVP, Mahomes joins elite company. The only other players to win at least three SB MVPs are Tom Brady and Joe Montana. Mahomes would need two more to tie Brady and three to set the record.

