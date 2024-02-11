Chiefs win Super Bowl 58, cover the spread, the game pushes on the total

The Kansas City Chiefs are now back-to-back Super Bowl winners. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Super Bowl 58, with a final score of 25-22. This marks the Chiefs’ third title in the last five seasons.

The Chiefs entered as 2-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook and covered the spread. The pregame total was 47, moving down from 47.5 earlier in the day. Early bettors saw their unders hit, but with a final score adding up to exactly 47, the under officially pushed.

Chiefs moneyline bettors earn +100 money on their wagers. Patrick Mahomes finished the day with 333 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. On the 49ers’ side, Brock Purdy had 255 yards and one touchdown. This was the first overtime in a Super Bowl since 2017, and only the second Super Bowl OT in the history of the game.

Pregame odds

Spread: 49ers -2

Total: 47

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Chiefs +100

