How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show via live stream

Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Not all of those tuning in will have the game as their top viewing priority, though — the Super Bowl’s commercials and entertainment have become nearly as celebrated and anticipated as the game itself.

This year, R&B singer and eight-time Grammy winner Usher will take the stage at halftime. The Super Bowl is airing on CBS, with a Spanish broadcast on Univision and a kids’ broadcast on Nickelodeon. The halftime show will be available to watch on each of these channels. It will also be available to watch via streaming.

Usher made a surprise guest appearance in 2011 during the Black Eyed Peas’ Super Bowl halftime show. Many of his biggest hits have featured other 2000s and 2010s stars, and we can expect to see some famous guest stars take the stage in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Super Bowl 58 halftime show live stream

Live stream: Paramount+

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.