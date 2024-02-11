Chiefs defeat 49ers 25-22 in Super Bowl 58, Patrick Mahomes wins MVP

Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman for the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl 58, delivering the Kansas City Chiefs a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. The Chiefs have now won back-to-back titles and three in four chances, cementing their dynasty under Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Mahomes made several plays with his legs on the winning overtime drive, none bigger than a 19-yard scramble on 3rd and 1 to set up a first down in the redzone. He finished the contest with 66 rushing yards to go along with 333 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

The Chiefs were able to limit the 49ers to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, setting up the game-winning drive for Mahomes. The Chiefs win as 2-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, covering the spread and winning on the moneyline. The total closed at 47, and it’s a push on that front.

Mahomes actually put together two clutch drives for the Chiefs. The 49ers took a 19-16 lead near the end of regulation, putting Kansas City in a position to tie or win. Mahomes was able to drive the Chiefs down the field and get into the redzone but he missed a wide open Rashee Rice on a potential game-winning score there. The Chiefs had to settle for the game-tying field goal.

The 49ers got 160 all-purpose yards from Christian McCaffrey but were unable to do much else offensively. Brock Purdy didn’t make any mistakes but he did not create plays and was often forced to either throw the ball away or take an easy play that wouldn’t move the chains. The 49ers also missed a crucial extra point following Jauan Jennings’ receiving touchdown, which would’ve put the team ahead 20-16 late and forced Mahomes to score a touchdown to win in regulation. Instead, that miss allowed the game to go to overtime and set up some heroics for the Chiefs quarterback and Super Bowl 58 MVP there.

