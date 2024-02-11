 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who were the surprise guests at the Super Bowl Halftime show with Usher?

Alicia Keys was the first guest performer. Who were the rest??

Recording artist Alicia Keys sings the national anthem prior to Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was a fantastic performance by oft-Vegas resident Usher at the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show. But it was his actual hometown of Atlanta that came through the most, with Jermaine Dupri, Lil’ Jon, and Ludacris all making their way to the Apple Music Stage.

Here’s the list of performers that joined Usher Raymond on-stage at Allegiant Stadium during halftime of Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl LVIII halftime show guest performers

Alicia Keys
H.E.R.
Jermaine Dupri
Lil’ Jon
Ludacris
Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South Band

