Who were the surprise guests at the Super Bowl Halftime show with Usher?

It was a fantastic performance by oft-Vegas resident Usher at the Super Bowl 58 Halftime Show. But it was his actual hometown of Atlanta that came through the most, with Jermaine Dupri, Lil’ Jon, and Ludacris all making their way to the Apple Music Stage.

Here’s the list of performers that joined Usher Raymond on-stage at Allegiant Stadium during halftime of Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl LVIII halftime show guest performers

Alicia Keys

H.E.R.

Jermaine Dupri

Lil’ Jon

Ludacris

Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South Band

