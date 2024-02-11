 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full setlist from Super Bowl LVIII halftime show with Usher

We’ve got a look at the complete setlist from the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Recording artist Usher during the Super Bowl LVIII pregame and halftime show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Usher has made a second home out of Las Vegas, with his ongoing residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. But the eight-time Grammy winner cemented himself into the lore of Sin City by being named the halftime act of Super Bowl 58.

Below we’ll check out all the songs performed by Usher Raymond during his set.

Super Bowl LVIII halftime show setlist

My Way (just a sound drop however, not actually fully performed)
Caught Up
You Don’t Have to Call
Superstar
Love In This Club
If I Ain’t Got You
My Boo
Confessions
Let It Burn
U Got It Bad
OMG
Turn Down For What
Yeah!
Get Low (brief sample)

Super Bowl LVIII halftime show guest performers

Alicia Keys
H.E.R.
Jermaine Dupri
Lil’ Jon
Ludacris
Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South Band

And after the show was over, these fun $100 bills with Usher’s picture on them dropped from the roof of Allegiant Stadium.

