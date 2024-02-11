Full setlist from Super Bowl LVIII halftime show with Usher

Usher has made a second home out of Las Vegas, with his ongoing residency at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. But the eight-time Grammy winner cemented himself into the lore of Sin City by being named the halftime act of Super Bowl 58.

Below we’ll check out all the songs performed by Usher Raymond during his set.

Super Bowl LVIII halftime show setlist

My Way (just a sound drop however, not actually fully performed)

Caught Up

You Don’t Have to Call

Superstar

Love In This Club

If I Ain’t Got You

My Boo

Confessions

Let It Burn

U Got It Bad

OMG

Turn Down For What

Yeah!

Get Low (brief sample)

Super Bowl LVIII halftime show guest performers

Alicia Keys

H.E.R.

Jermaine Dupri

Lil’ Jon

Ludacris

Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South Band

And after the show was over, these fun $100 bills with Usher’s picture on them dropped from the roof of Allegiant Stadium.

