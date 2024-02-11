 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Which song will Usher open Super Bowl Halftime Show with?

Prop bets are a fun way to make the Super Bowl a little more interesting. We take a look at the opening song for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

By DKNetworkStaff Updated
Usher poses for a photo after the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame &amp; Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show press conference at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Usher opened the Super Bowl 58 halftime show with Caught Up. He basically pumped faked on My Way and then went right into Caught Up. It appears most people are claiming that Caught Up was the first song on the setlist. This may vary at different sportsbooks or pools depending on how its interpreted. The 49ers lead the Chiefs 10-3 at halftime and we’re still waiting to see which guests show up during Usher’s performance.

Alicia Keys just came out as the special guest. We’re expected to see some other artists perform alongside Usher during this show as well. Keys had the best odds to be the special guest on many books offering the prop bet.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

More From DraftKings Network