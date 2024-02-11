What Chiefs inactives list looks like ahead of Super Bowl matchup against 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. The Chiefs earned the No. 3 seed in the AFC and fought their way back to the top with wins over the Dolphins, Bills, and Ravens. The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Patriots pulled off the feat in 2004 and 2005.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. Here is the full list of the Chiefs inactive players ahead of the game. All-pro guard Joe Thuney missed the AFC Championship with a pectoral injury, and will not participate in the Super Bowl. Nick Allegretti will step in to start in his place. Defensive end Charles Omenihu tore his ACL in the AFC Championship and is inactive, as well.

Skyy Moore and Jerick McKinnon haven’t played since Week 15 against the Patriots, but will return in the biggest game of the season. Kadarius Toney will be a healthy scratch after having a huge Super Bowl last season.

Chiefs inactives list

DE Charles Omenihu

G Joe Thuney

WR Justyn Ross

WR Kadarius Toney

RB La’Mical Perine

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

DE BJ Thompson

LB Darius Harris

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.