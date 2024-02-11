What 49ers inactives list looks like ahead of Super Bowl matchup against Chiefs

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. The Niners are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2020 and are looking for revenge against the Chiefs, who beat them in Super Bowl 54. One of the edges that San Francisco has in this game is that they are healthier and have yet to rule out any players officially.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis is the lone questionable player and is dealing with an ankle injury. Still, he was a full practice participant on the injury report every day this week. Davis is typically just extra depth at DT and hasn’t registered any stats in the postseason to this point. He played in three games and registered one tackle, but it was a sack.

DT Arik Armstead (knee, foot), LB Oren Burks (shoulder), TE George Kittle (toe), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle) and OT Trent Williams (rest) were the other players that popped up on the injury report in some capacity this week. All were removed heading into Super Bowl weekend.

49ers inactives list

OL Matt Pryor

QB Brandon Allen

WR Ronnie Bell

LB Jalen Graham

DL T.Y. McGill

DL Alex Barrett

CB Samuel Womack III

