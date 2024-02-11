Super Bowl 58 live blog: Videos, highlights, results, stats

It is finally here! Super Bowl 58! The season feels like it goes by in a blur, while the two weeks between the Championship round and the Super Bowl feel like you asked a sloth to build you a new roof in a rainstorm. Sloths are not good with home repair!

But we are here now and we have the two best teams in the league about to matchup for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy in the victorious culmination of a long, hard fought season.

Below here I’ll give you all the highlights and hub-bub from the big game. Stay tuned!

Betting odds

Point spread: 49ers -2

Over/under: 47.5

Moneyline: 49ers -120, Chiefs +100

You can fence sit on this game pretty well, as long as you say — the 49ers really matchup well with the Chiefs on paper and have the better roster overall, but you can never count out Patrick Mahomes! That’s all you need to say and then go about your day with the knowledge that you’ll be right no matter what!

How to watch Super Bowl 58

Date: 2/11/24

Time: 6:30 PM est.

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS, Paramount+

You probably know this, but if you’re like me, you’re scrambling to figure out which app you need to log into as the seconds count down to kickoff.

Super Bowl Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without offensive lineman Joe Thuney, while running back Jerick McKinnon is questionable. McKinnon has been on I.R. with a groin injury and will likely be inactive despite getting limited practices in this week.

The San Francisco 49ers are healthy and ready to roll.

When will the halftime show start?

With kickoff happening around 6:30 PM eastern, the halftime show should start 90 to 120 minutes after that. You should start checking a little before 8 PM eastern to see how much time there is before halftime and Usher.

Interesting stats

In beating both Buffalo and Baltimore on the road the past two rounds, Kansas City has now moved to an 8-3 record (9-1-1 against the spread) as an underdog with Patrick Mahomes as their starting quarterback with a 3-0 record in the postseason. To provide some further context to how absurd that is, Mahomes has made 96 starts in the regular season and now 17 starts in the postseason. He has been an underdog just 11 times. Only three other quarterbacks have a winning record as an underdog over that span and one of those (C.J. Stroud at 5-4) has only a one-year sample on his resume. The others are Lamar Jackson (10-5) and Ben Roethlisberger (10-9). That includes last season’s Super Bowl when the Chiefs were 1.5-point underdogs against the Eagles.

— Rich Hribar, Sharp Football Analysis

In Week 7, 2022 L'Jarius Sneed lined up against Aiyuk 9 times (25% of Sneed's snaps) and Deebo 8 times (22.2%)

- Aiyuk vs Sneed: 3 targets, 1 rec, 13 yards

- Samuel vs Sneed: 2 targets, 2 rec, 10 yards — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 11, 2024

There have been 669 QB seasons of 300+ pass attempts since 2000.



Most yards per pass attempt among them:



1. Kurt Warner (9.9 in 2000)

2. Brock Purdy (9.6 in 2023) — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) January 30, 2024

