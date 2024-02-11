Will Chiefs’ RG Joe Thuney play in Super Bowl 58?

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Joe Thuney will not be active for Super Bowl 58 due to a pectoral injury. The Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 eastern this Sunday on CBS for the right to be called Super Bowl champions.

Thuney will be replaced in the starting lineup at left guard by Nick Allegretti, who replaced him in the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens. Thuney injured his pectoral muscle in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills. Allegretti has mainly been a backup in his five seasons with the Chiefs. But he does have 13 regular season starts and four postseason starts, including in the Chiefs Super Bowl LV loss to the Buccaneers.

Thuney’s loss isn’t great by any means, but for the team overall, they are healthy enough to absorb the downgrade, as they did against the Ravens.

