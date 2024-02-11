Will Kadarius Toney play in Super Bowl 58?

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney will not play in the Super Bowl against the 49ers, per Adam Schefter. Toney wasn’t on the injury report, meaning he will be a healthy scratch for the big game. Toney’s inconsistencies and injuries have plagued him throughout his career. It appears the final straw for head coach Andy Reid was yet another dropped/deflected pass that went for an interception against the Patriots in Week 15. Toney also cost them a win over the Bills as he lined up way offsides on what could have been the game-winning touchdown.

Toney was one of the bright spots of last year’s Super Bowl against the Eagles in the Chiefs comeback in the 4th quarter, as he caught a touchdown pass and returned a critical punt 65 yards to set up another touchdown. There is no doubt he has the physical attributes to be a great receiver, especially after the catch, but it appears his mistakes are just too costly to risk on the big stage this year.

