Will Kadarius Toney play in Super Bowl 58?

The Chiefs WR has been a liability at time this season. We update you on his status for Super Bowl 58.

By Chet Gresham
Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball after a catch during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney will not play in the Super Bowl against the 49ers, per Adam Schefter. Toney wasn’t on the injury report, meaning he will be a healthy scratch for the big game. Toney’s inconsistencies and injuries have plagued him throughout his career. It appears the final straw for head coach Andy Reid was yet another dropped/deflected pass that went for an interception against the Patriots in Week 15. Toney also cost them a win over the Bills as he lined up way offsides on what could have been the game-winning touchdown.

Toney was one of the bright spots of last year’s Super Bowl against the Eagles in the Chiefs comeback in the 4th quarter, as he caught a touchdown pass and returned a critical punt 65 yards to set up another touchdown. There is no doubt he has the physical attributes to be a great receiver, especially after the catch, but it appears his mistakes are just too costly to risk on the big stage this year.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank's Red Hot.

