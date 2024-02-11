How many Super Bowls have the Kansas City Chiefs won?

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11 to face the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium. This marks the Chiefs’ fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons, and if they win, it will mark the team’s third title in five seasons.

The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls and lost two in franchise history. In Super Bowl I, back in 1967, they lost to Green Bay. Three years later, they defeated Minnesota in Super Bowl IV. The Chiefs then suffered a five-decade drought that was broken by the appearance of Patrick Mahomes, who transformed the Chiefs into an NFL dynasty in the early 2020s. The Chiefs defeated none other than the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years. They went on to earn a third Super Bowl with a win over the Eagles in 2023.

Their other Super Bowl loss came in 2021 against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Brady earned his record-setting seventh ring with the win.

The Chiefs are 2-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Super Bowl 58.

