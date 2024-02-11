Can the Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl in 2025?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and will try to become the first team in roughly two decades to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. But before this game even kicks off, the Chiefs are already one of the favorites to win next year’s Super Bowl with +750 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

So can Kansas City return to the big stage next February for Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans? The answer: absolutely.

It’s simple. As long as the team has a healthy Patrick Mahomes, they should be favored to win the AFC every year until someone steps up to knock them off in the playoffs. The Chiefs have made four Super Bowl appearances in Mahomes’ six years as the starting quarterback, with a pair of overtime losses in the AFC Championship Game preventing them from going a perfect 6-for-6. Other top contenders like the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals will continue to have to go through KC to realize their Super Bowl aspirations.

Now, there are a few potential obstacles that could make the path to a Super Bowl a bit more difficult for the Chiefs in the 2024 season. Multi-time All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones could walk as a free agent in the offseason and it would be hard for the team to find a replacement that can apply that much pressure up front. Multi-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce will turn 35 this October and after being banged up for chunks of this past regular season, he could really start to show signs of regression next year. And then there’s the retirement rumblings surrounding 65-year-old head coach Andy Reid, who could potentially call it quits if KC defeats San Francisco.

But as mentioned before, the AFC path to the Super Bowl goes through Kansas City and it’s a risky proposition to pick against Mahomes and company.

