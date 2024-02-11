Who are the best under-the-radar Chiefs that could win Super Bowl MVP in 2024?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and will try to become the first team in roughly two decades to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

The team has a few players who are top candidates to win Super Bowl MVP, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Isiah Pacheco. But there are also a number of under-the-radar players who could have a good enough game to insert themselves into the conversation by the time the game ends. We’ll take a look at some of these sleepers and their SB MVP odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

L’Jarius Sneed, CB (+15000)

If there were any Chiefs defensive player other than Chris Jones that could win Super Bowl MVP, it’s Sneed. The corner has been productive through three games in the playoffs, amounting to 14 tackles, two passes defended, and a forced fumble. He could make a significant impact when going one-on-one with the likes of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and if he’s able to come away with an interception, he’ll for sure be an MVP candidate by game’s end.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR (+25000)

MVS had the least productive season of his six-year career and the nadir came when he dropped what would’ve been the go-ahead touchdown against the Eagles back in November. However, he’s caught a handful of targets so far this postseason and a clutch 32-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game put the game away. That had to have been a confidence boost for the veteran and what if that carries over into the Super Bowl? With so much attention being paid to Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, MVS could have a huge performance from out of nowhere.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB (+35000)

This could be CEH’s final game with the Chiefs with him becoming a free agent in the offseason. So why not him upping his value on the sport’s biggest stage? He’s firmly entrenched as a backup by Pacheco but still has value as both a runner and a pass-catching option out of the backfield. We’ve seen backups make strong contributions in the Super Bowl before and what if the 49ers are caught off guard by his versatility? One could imagine a scenario where Matt Nagy includes him in the game plan early and they continue going back to him throughout the game. You never know.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.