How Chris Jones could win MVP of Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and will try to become the first team in roughly two decades to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. This is a return to the big stage for veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones, who could add a third championship ring to what’s shaping up to be a Hall of Fame resume.

But could he deliver a performance in Las Vegas so dominant that he wins Super Bowl MVP? Well, it will be an uphill battle.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White is the only defensive tackle in history to win the award, winning co-MVP with Dallas Cowboys defensive end Harvey Martin in Super Bowl 12. The award is overwhelmingly skewed towards quarterbacks with signal-callers winning it 32 times. In contrast, defensive players have won Super Bowl MVP just 10 times combined. Four of those instances have happened since 2001 with the latest example being Von Miller with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

So how can Jones possibly win Super Bowl MVP this year?

For that to happen, this game has to be an ugly, defensive slugfest where both offenses struggle throughout the game. By what we just went over with this award being skewed towards QBs of the winning team, voters will most likely defer to Patrick Mahomes if he merely has an average game. In this scenario, he has to be neutralized and Jones’ has to deliver a game-changing effort so dominant, that even the average viewer at home can recognize it.

We’re talking multiple sacks, a forced fumble or two, a batted-down pass at the line of scrimmage, and perhaps a key play in the fourth quarter that seals the game for the Chiefs. If Jones can package all of these things against the 49ers, then he may have a shot at winning the award.

Jones has +10000 odds to win Super Bowl MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.