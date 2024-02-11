How Rashee Rice could win MVP of Super Bowl 58

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice is wasting no time in getting to his first Super Bowl. He was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of SMU. The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in their second consecutive Super Bowl, this one against the San Francisco 49ers will be held on Sunday, February 11.

One of the questions the Chiefs faced heading into the 2023 season was who would be the player that would step up in the passing game alongside tight end Travis Kelce. Rice was expected to play a role, but he took the opportunity and ran with it. He played in 16 games during the regular season and brought in 79 of his 102 targets for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. Rice finished second on the team in receptions, yards, and targets behind Kelce, but his seven scores led the team.

Rice has maintained that production through the postseason. The Chiefs have played in three games, and the rookie has brought in 20 of his 25 targets for 223 yards and a score. He is the only player, other than Kelce, who has a receiving touchdown and more than 10 targets in the playoffs for Kansas City.

The deck is stacked against Rice to win the Super Bowl MVP Award if the Chiefs do win the game. It is typically a quarterback award and a pass-catcher has to have an outstanding performance to win it over his quarterback. Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP and will be looking to take home the third award of his career. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp won Super Bowl MVP in 2021 and had 92 yards and two touchdowns on eight receptions. Julian Edelman is the only other wide receiver to win SB MVP since 2010 and had 141 yards on 10 receptions against the Rams in 2019.

Rice has MVP odds at +5000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. These are the seventh-best odds overall, the fourth-best for a Kansas City player, and the best for a Chiefs’ receiver.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.