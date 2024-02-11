How Brandon Aiyuk could win MVP of Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. This matchup brings a rematch of Super Bowl 54, which the Chiefs won 31-20 over a Jimmy Garoppolo-led 49ers team. While several SF starters from that season remain on this year’s Super Bowl team, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will get his first shot at a championship ring in Super Bowl 58.

Aiyuk was still in college the last time the Niners reached the Super Bowl. He was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft that immediately followed their 2020 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. Aiyuk earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023.

Brandon Aiyuk has MVP odds at +6000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. For Aiyuk to win the MVP award, the 49ers would need to win the game, and Aiyuk would need to significantly out-gain the other Niners receivers in yardage and scoring. The last wide receiver to win MVP was the Rams’ Cooper Kupp in 2022, and he finished the day with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Aiyuk would likely need to record at least two touchdowns, a feat he pulled off only once this season in Week 1. He is part of a talented receiving group that includes Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, and he will need to separate himself from them and have essentially the best game of his career for the WR to have a shot at MVP. Aiyuk finished the NFC Championship Game with three receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, including the reception that bounced off the Lions defenders’ helmet near the end zone.

Brock Purdy will need to target Aiyuk frequently and accurately, as well. The Super Bowl MVP frequently goes to quarterbacks, so any wide receiver hoping to beat out the winning QB has to outshine the guy throwing them the passes. Purdy has +225 odds to win MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook.

