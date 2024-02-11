How Deebo Samuel could win MVP of Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 for a rematch of Super Bowl 54. In 2020, the Chiefs defeated the Niners 31-20. It was wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s rookie season, and he was contributing significantly to both the passing and rushing offense in the 2019-2020 postseason. This year, Samuel is back in the title game with several more years of experience under his belt and a new quarterback running the offense.

In Super Bowl 54, Samuel finished with five receptions for 39 yards and three carries for 53 yards with Jimmy Garoppolo as his QB. Garoppolo is gone now, having been replaced by Brock Purdy, and we can expect to see Samuel used as a frequent target for Purdy in Super Bowl 58.

Deebo Samuel has MVP odds at +2000 on DraftKings Sportsbook. To earn MVP over Purdy in the case of a 49ers win, Samuel would need to lead the team in receiving yards by a significant amount and score multiple touchdowns. The last wide receiver to win Super Bowl MVP was the Rams’ Cooper Kupp in Super Bowl 56. Kupp finished the game with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the postseason, which could limit him in this game. He fractured his shoulder earlier this season and reaggravated the injury in the playoffs. However, he has still been a major factor for the Niners — he finished the NFC Championship Game with eight receptions for 89 yards. In 2023, Samuel had three games with more than one touchdown.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off from Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

