How Christian McCaffrey could win MVP of Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to win their first Super Bowl since 1995 when they beat the San Diego Chargers. They will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11. While the Super Bowl is a great team achievement, there is also the coveted Super Bowl MVP Award that will be given out. It is typically a quarterback award, but if the Niners can win, running back Christian McCaffrey has a great shot of winning it.

McCaffrey played in 16 games during the regular season, only sitting in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams once San Francisco had locked down the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. He ran the ball 272 times and picked up 1,459 yards with 14 touchdowns on the ground. CMC is also a big part of the Niners passing game and finished with 564 yards and seven touchdowns on 67 receptions. He actually had the second-most receptions and was tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.

In two playoff games, McCaffrey has picked up 188 yards and four scores on the ground and has added 72 receiving yards on 11 receptions. He would be the first running back to win the award since 1998 when Terrell Davis won it when the Denver Broncos beat the Green Bay Packers.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see CMC win the award if the 49ers win the Super Bowl. He has at least 90 yards rushing and two touchdowns in both of San Francisco’s playoff wins this year. McCaffrey has picked up 72 yards between both victories. If there were an MVP Award for either game, he would’ve won it, so if San Francisco wins, it will likely largely be due to him.

McCaffrey has MVP odds at +475 on DraftKings Sportsbook. These are the best odds for a non-QB, and he trails Mahomes (+125) and teammate Brock Purdy (+225).

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.