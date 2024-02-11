How Patrick Mahomes could win MVP of Super Bowl 58

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and will try to become the first team in roughly two decades to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will also have a chance to become a three-time Super Bowl MVP, joining Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players in NFL history to accomplish this feat.

So how could Mahomes win Super Bowl MVP in Las Vegas this year? It’s quite simple - just have a decent game and win.

Super Bowl MVP is an award that has been overwhelmingly skewed towards quarterbacks, with a QB winning it 32 times in the history of the big game. For comparison's sake, wide receivers have the second-most Super Bowl MVPs of all position groups and they’ve only won it eight times. That means that it normally takes a truly remarkable performance for a non-QB to win the award.

And that brings us back to Mahomes, who has already built up cachet as one of the greatest QBs in league history in the eyes of voters. If he simply throws a few touchdown passes and makes a clutch play or two in the fourth quarter, he’ll have the Super Bowl MVP locked up if the Chiefs win. The only way this won’t happen is if he has a downright miserable showing and someone else like Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, or Chris Jones has a remarkable performance for KC in a victory.

For this reason, Mahomes is the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP with +125 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook,

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.