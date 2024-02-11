How Brock Purdy could win MVP of Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the Super Bowl. After beating the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game, they will now head to Las Vegas, Nevada, for a showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Second-year quarterback Brock Purdy will be playing in his first career Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at how Purdy could come away with the Super Bowl MVP Award.

Purdy already has a good chance of winning the award just from the position he plays. The Super Bowl MVP Award has been given out in every Super Bowl, and 32 of the 57 winners have been quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP, and three of the last five winners and six of the last 10 have been quarterbacks.

Purdy played in 16 games this season, only missing Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams once the 49ers had locked down the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. He threw for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Purdy isn’t forced to run much, but still picked up 144 yards and two more scores on 39 carries. He has flown under the radar so far in the playoffs. Purdy has played in two games and has thrown for 519 yards with just two touchdowns and one interception in the wins.

Mahomes won the Super Bowl MVP Award last year as the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City quarterback completed 21 of his 27 passes for 182 yards with three touchdowns. He did add 44 yards on six carries. Other options for the award included RB Isiah Pacheco and his 76 yards and one rushing touchdown, and tight end Travis Kelce, who had 81 receiving yards and a score. Still, the award went to Mahomes under center, showing that you don’t have to throw for 350+ yards to be considered. If the 49ers win the game, Purdy can easily take home the award with a solid performance.

Purdy has MVP odds at +225 on DraftKings Sportsbook; This is the second-best mark behind only Mahomes, who is installed as the +125 favorite.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.