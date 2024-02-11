49ers path to winning Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kansas City Chiefs will represent the AFC for the second consecutive year and are coming off a win last year against the Philadelphia Eagles. The San Francisco 49ers will look to fare better than the Eagles did and get some revenge against Kansas City after losing to them in Super Bowl 54.

Let’s take a look at how the San Francisco 49ers can win Super Bowl 58.

49ers offense: Let McCaffrey Cook

A lot can change for an NFL roster in four years, and San Francisco will be sporting two new faces on offense between quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey. The latter was one of the best moves that the Niners have made recently, as he is the focal point of the team’s offense.

McCaffrey played in 16 regular season games, only missing Week 18 against the Los Angeles Rams after San Francisco had locked in the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture. He picked up 1,459 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 272 carries. McCaffrey saw plenty of work in the passing game, bringing in 67 of his 83 targets for 564 yards and seven more touchdowns.

CMC’s workload has continued in the playoffs, as he has tallied 188 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries. He’s added 72 additional yards on 11 touchdowns. San Francisco needs to establish the ground game to try and open up the passing game. They have so many weapons on offense that if McCaffrey can get going, it should only mean more upside for guys like Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle as the Kansas City defense tries to slow down the run game.

49ers defense: Don’t Let Mahomes Out of the Pocket

Kansas City’s offensive line is expected to be missing a key piece for the Super Bowl. All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney is considered a longshot to play by head coach Andy Reid. He suffered a pectoral injury in the team’s Divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills and missed the AFC Championship Game victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

With a backup in at guard, Chase Young, Arik Armstead, Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa will be chomping at the bit to get at the offensive line. As San Francisco blitzes and tries to overwhelm the offensive line, KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes will likely scramble out of the pocket to either try and pick up some yards with his legs or buy his receivers more time to get open. Mahomes on the move is one of the more dangerous parts of the Chiefs’ offense. Defensive lines struggle to contain him, but Young and Bosa have a good chance of keeping him in the pocket. San Francisco needs to focus on bringing Mahomes down in the backfield before he can hurt them with extra time.

