What uniforms will the Chiefs wear in Super Bowl 58?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 and will try to become the first team in roughly two decades to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies. For the big showdown in Las Vegas, the team will be donning its traditional red home uniforms.

All patched up. pic.twitter.com/u3KbgxiHql — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2024

The Chiefs chose the uniform that they will wear because they are the designated home team for this year’s game. These designations alternate every year, with the AFC representative serving as the home team in even-numbered Super Bowls and the NFC representative serving as the home team in odd-numbered Super Bowls. With the decision, the 49ers will wear their traditional road white uniforms.

Kansas City is looking to buck a recent trend when it comes to uniforms in the big game. Since 2010, teams are just 3-11 when wearing colored unis in the Super Bowl and Kansas City has been on both sides of that stat during this current run of appearances in the big game. It defeated the 49ers while wearing its home reds in Super Bowl 54, but got dominated in them when facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following year in Super Bowl 55. Last year, the Chiefs won Super Bowl 57 while wearing their road whites.

