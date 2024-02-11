What uniforms will the 49ers wear in Super Bowl 58?

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11. San Francisco will serve as the away team, but that is just because the AFC and NFC alternate as the home and away teams. After winning the NFC Championship Game over the Detroit Lions, the 49ers announced that they would be wearing white jerseys for the Super Bowl.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday. The game will air on CBS and will be called by Jim Natz and Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn as the sideline reporters. There will also be a broadcast on Nickelodeon led by Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson.

The 49ers are two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. San Francisco has -125 moneyline odds, while Kansas City is installed as the narrow +105 underdog. The point total is set at 47.5. The Niners wore these jerseys against the Chiefs when they lost in Super Bowl 54. San Francisco did go 5-1 this season while wearing white and are 1-1 in Super Bowls wearing white, with their win coming over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 24.

