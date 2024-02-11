What else is there to watch other than Super Bowl 58?

While over 100 million Americans will tune into Super Bowl 58 this weekend, some people will opt to skip out on the big game. In the age of streaming, the night’s traditional broadcast schedule may seem unimportant for those looking for alternate Sunday night viewing options, but there are a few other shows and movies that will be airing on television concurrently with the Chiefs-49ers title game.

CBS has the broadcasting rights for the Super Bowl this year. Univision will host the Spanish language broadcast, and Nickelodeon will air a kid-friendly version with animated characters serving as commentators. Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11.

ABC will air “America’s Funniest Home Videos” during the Super Bowl, and “America’s Got Talent” will be available to watch on NBC. PBS will air “Antiques Road Show,” Ion will air “NCIS,” and “Law and Order: SVU” reruns will be available on USA.

You can tune into Animal Planet to watch Puppy Bowl XX during the Super Bowl. Episodes of “The Office” and “South Park” will be available on Comedy Central, and “Modern Family” reruns will air on E! BBC will broadcast “The Princess Bride” and Freeform will air “The Princess Diaries” during Super Bowl airtime for those more in the mood for a movie.

And of course, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and other streaming services will also have plenty of streaming content to turn on at will. The full TV listing for Sunday can be found here.

