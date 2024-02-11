Who is announcing Super Bowl 58?

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs punched their tickets to Super Bowl 58 for a rematch of Super Bowl 54. The title game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

CBS will broadcast the game, and viewers can expect to hear two familiar voices in the booth. Jim Nantz will call his seventh Super Bowl as the play-by-play broadcaster, and Tony Romo will join as the color commentator for his third Super Bowl. Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will join from the sideline. Nantz and Romo also called Sunday’s AFC Championship from the booth.

The 49ers are currently 2-point favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, though we can expect to see that line continue to shift over the coming weeks ahead of kickoff. The Niners opened as 2.5-point favorites following their comeback win over the Lions.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.